With just hours left before its time to slice the turkey, Sofia Vergara gave us all a taste of what her Thanksgiving celebration is like. The Modern Family star shared a snapshot of how she is preparing for the holiday, giving a peek at her very glam decor featuring gold as a major player, and her dining area where the sophisticated table settings were almost ready for her and husband Joe Manganiello's special guests.

'Starting to look a lot like Thanksgiving,' wrote the star on social media where she shared a glimpse of what her table settings are like (and chihuahua Baguette getting comfortable!)

But the Colombian star wasn't alone for this major holiday prep: she had the help of her son Manolo González Vergara and his chihuahua Baguette who is always a part of the Vergara-Manganiello family's most important occasions.

Sofia's son Manolo pitched in by helping to stuff the Thanksgiving turkey

"Starting to look like Thanksgiving," Sofia wrote on social media alongside a photo of sweet family pet Baguette on top of the table. The adorable chihuahua was clearly getting spoiled and made another appearance in the actress' arms, wrapped up in a blanket.

An adorable family guest stands in Sofia's gorgeous dining area, decorated with metallic autumn leaves in gold vases

Sofia's son Manolo jumped in to help but the big celebration together, putting on his chef's hat (figuratively speaking!) to get in the kitchen and help stuff the turkey. Meanwhile, Baguette stars in a video – scroll down to watch – where she can be seen giving a tour of the house, from the kitchen to the back yard, which is decorated with a giant inflatable turkey.

It's confirmed: when the Colombian beauty hosts a gathering, she pulls out all the stops! In fact, we're still talking about her famous Game of Throne parties. Who could forget when the Barranquilla-born former model threw the GOT finale bash of the year, sharing all the fabulous details with her followers on social media.