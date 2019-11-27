On Saturday, November 30, Julio Iglesias' stunning twin daughters Victoria and Cristina will make their debut at one of the most prestigious high society events in the world. Stéphane Bern, a royalty expert and a famous journalist in France, will introduce Enrique Iglesias' sisters at Le Bal in Paris, a charity gala ball by invitation only that this year will take place at the exclusive Shangri-la Hotel.

©julioiglesiasoficial Victoria and Cristina Iglesias will attend Le Bal in Paris with Argentinian Counts Iván and Nicolás de Poligny

Victoria and Cristina will make their entrance wearing beautiful gowns designed by Elie Saab for the occasion, perfectly accessorized with stunning jewelry by Harakh, and ¡HOLA! Spain has the scoop on who will be the lucky young men that will join the girls as their 'chevaliers.'

The twins' charming princes for the night will be Argentinian Counts and brothers Iván and Nicholas de Poligny, members of one of the most distinguished aristocratic families of Argentina. It will be a big night for the brothers, who are also joined at Le Bal by their sister Alexia de Poligny.

©victoriaiglesiasr Julio Iglesias' daughters will wear stunning gowns by fashion designer Elie Saab

The Poligny family, whose origins can be traced in France in the XIII century, moved to Argentina at the end of the 19th century. There, they developed a passion for polo. Nicolás and Iván practice this sport not only in La Pampa's wide-open spaces but also in the English countryside.