Camila Cabello responds to fan's opinion about her PDA with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello doesn’t have a problem with showing off a little PDA with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes – even if other people do. During a segment of Unpopular Opinion on Radio 1, a caller chimed in with the opinion that PDA on social media is too much. That's when the Liar singer hilariously responded. “I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked," she quipped. "You honestly get desensitized to it, you’re like ‘well, you might as well make out on Instagram.’”

Camila Cabello says she and Shawn Mendes might as well show PDA on social media

MORE: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes get cozy at the American Music Awards

Camila and Shawn, 21, aren’t shy when it comes to putting their PDA on display. Over the summer, the duo shared a hilarious video of their kissing method – after fans criticized them about it. After the clip, which has since been deleted, got millions of views, the Living Proof songstress opened up about it. “Honestly, we thought it was really be funny,” she said during an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “It’s a weird thing to be like two people falling in love in the public eye.”

Loading the player...

The Shameless singer continued. “It’s just like a microscope on everything like even the way that you kiss, the way you hold hands, the way you hug. Everybody has something to say about it and we were just making fun of that, you know.” Shawmila recently put their love on display as they sat in the audience at the American Music Awards. The Cuban beauty and the Mercy singer had a lot to celebrate as they celebrated their award for Best Collaboration for their single Señorita.

The pair recently put their love on display at the American Music Awards

MORE: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes show off PDA during basketball game

After the show, where they took the stage for a steamy performance of the single, the pair shared special messages to each other. “i love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world ! thanks to all our fans for voting , we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you,” she wrote next to a series of photos from their exciting evening. Shawn shared a message of his own writing: @amas thank you everyone thank you so much!! also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you we love u guys