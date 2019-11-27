Elsa Pataky announces big change in her family life with Chris Hemsworth

She spent just 24 hours in her native Spain to promote the Christmas collection of lingerie brand Women's Secret, but while there, Elsa Pataky found the time to announce a major change she and her family have been waiting on for some time now. "We are finally moving to our new home, where we'll spend the Christmas vacation," Elsa said, "Chris and I have been involved in every tiny detail of the house. It looks very nice. It's very serene, very Mediterranean, I've planted my olive trees... It reminds me quite a lot of the traditional buildings in Ibiza."

Elsa and Chris will spend the Christmas vacation in their new home in Australia

The actress, face of the lingerie brand's Kissmass Collection, looked absolutely stunning with longer, straighter locks, "I felt like having long hair now, so I'm letting it grow," she said when asked about her new look. Elsa, who has also launched a book with all her workout and lifestyle secrets, shared some tips on how she stays in shape: "I use weights to create more muscle, they help to avoid flaccidity," the 43-year-old said. Elsa and her famous other half make up one of the fittest couples in Hollywood, but Elsa revealed that she prefers hubby Chris Hemsworth more defined and less muscly, "because I can't hug him properly with so much muscle! I can't wrap my arms around him!"

The actress is the face of Women' Secret's Christmas campaign

Elsa also talked about some other tiny details that show her husband Chris - contrary to what fans may think - is not perfect. "He has a temper, and that's why our children have it too," said the actress with a smile. Another area to improve for the Thor actor is his mastery of the Spanish language. "At home, I talk (to the kids) all the time in Spanish, and when I do, Chris doesn't understand a thing," she remarked, while also admitting that she can't really complain: "He is a star, I adore him... and he is so handsome too! I had to say it!"