Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have officially kicked off the holiday shopping season! The Academy Award-winning actress and her youngest daughter with The Underground Railroad executive producer, Brad Pitt, were seen out and about in their home base of Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24.

©GrosbyGroup Angelina shared in an interview that working with her and Brad Pitt's youngest daughter for Maleficent was easy because the then five-year-old was "unphased" by all the movie and makeup effects

The Maleficent actresses (Angie played the lead role of Maleficent while Vivienne played young Aurora aka Sleeping Beauty) were out buying shoes and other goodies in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.

©GrosbyGroup Vivienne and her twin brother Knox were born in Nice, France, on July 12, 2008

The Kung Fu Panda 3 voice actress can be seen rocking a ultra stylish nude midi-dress, which she paired with black slingback flats with a black bag and classic black shades. Her daugther was sporting a more casual look in a T-shirt and jeans combo.

Noticably missing from this trip? Her other children that she shares with Brad Pitt — Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne's twin brother Knox.