Camila Cabello is coming clean about her recent Kensington Palace heist. The Señorita singer, 22, issued an apology on BBC 1 Radio after revealing that she stole something from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home while meeting winners of Radio 1's Teen Awards with host Greg James.

©Twitter Prince William and Kate Middleton reacted to Camila's confession on social media

"Don't tell anybody what my mother and I did!" Camila told James on his morning radio show. The DJ proceeded to explain how he told the Cuban-American singer to steal a pencil from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's London residence. "And I was like 'You triple doggy dare me?” she said. “And you can't not do a triple doggy dare. If there's anything I've learned in my life it's that. So I did it.”

However, Greg called the pop star out to a palace official prompting Camila to hide the pencil in her mother’s purse. "My mom was like 'No, we have to give it back, we have to give back the pencil' and I was like 'No, he tripled-doggy-dared me. I have to take the pencil.' So I still have it," she said, adding, "I'm sorry William and I'm sorry Kate."

©@KensingtonRoyal The Cuban-American singer met the Duke and Duchess at Kensington Palace in October

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught wind of the confession on social media and responded to BBC Radio 1’s video of Camila’s admission. William and Kate's official account cheekily replied, “👀.”