Is there new music about Selena Gomez in the works? The Weeknd, who dated the pop star in 2017, has registered a song titled Like Selena with the ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) website. The Starboy singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has sent fans in a frenzy with the tease of new music. On Monday, November 25, the 29-year-old singer took to his social media to make the reveal. “The fall starts tomorrow night,” he wrote next to blurry black and white photo that appears to be of his face. In his stories, he posted the same image, next to the caption: “Tomorrow night we start again.”

©GettyImages The Weeknd registered new song Like Selena with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers

Keeping things cryptic, the I Feel It Coming singer wrote “loading…,” in his bio. Selena and the Weeknd began their relationship in 2017, following his split with supermodel Bella Hadid and her split from longtime boyfriend, Justin Bieber. Like Selena wouldn’t be the first time the I Can’t Feel My Face singer alluded to their relationship in his music. Following their breakup, the Toronto native released his My Dear Melancholy EP which led with his single Call Out My Name.

Loading the player...

“I almost cut a piece of myself for your life. Guess I was just another pit stop. Til you made up your mind. You just wasted my time,” he sang. Fans speculated that it was a reference to Selena rekindling her relationship with Justin just months after their split. The Weeknd’s release will follow a set of emotional songs from his ex. In October, the Disney Channel alum released the ballad Lose You to Love Me and the pop power anthem Look At Her Now.