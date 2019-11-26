There is nothing in this life that is more beautiful than love — something that Cristian Muñiz and his girlfriend know. Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres' eldest son has just reached a big relationship milestone in his young life: his ten-month anniversay with his girlfriend Kylie Jane.

Kylie took to her personal social media page and shared a heartfelt message with her friends and followers to mark the momentous occassion that they were celebrating.



©@sunnysidekylie GALLERY Kylie and Cris both share a love for the art

In her profile, Kylie shared an overlay picture of Cris with the 'Baby Yoda' from the Disney+ show The Mandalorian, encased in a heart. She added a celebratory note on the image wishing him "happy ten months," and ended it with an "I love you" GIF.

©@sunnysidekylie GALLERY Kylie shared the image to her profile as a way to mark the special occasion she was celebrating with Cris

Cris and Kylie's relationship was first discovered in September 2019, just as they celebrated their eight-month anniversay as boyfriend and girlfriend. Cris shared to his personal profile an image of him and his leading lady, with the sincere message "Happy 8 months baby, I love you."

©@dayanarapr GALLERY Dayanara Torres leans on her mom, sister, sons and Kylie for support

It seems like Kylie came into Cris' life at an oportune moment, key for providing him with support, as his mother, model Dayanara Torres announced her battle with cancer. Kylie has been a great source of support for the Muñiz-Torres family, as she has even been there for Cris in some of the family's most private moments providing strength and solidarity.