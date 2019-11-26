Demi Lovato's boyfriend Austin Wilson shares her sweet nickname during date night

Demi Lovato is putting her love on display. The Confident singer and her beau Austin Wilson had date night on Monday, November 25, and shared the sweetest picture. “Lovey,” the caption read on the selfie of the 27-year-old and Austin. In the photo, Demi wears a neon green outfit while Austin is equally as cool and casual in a brown jacket and graphic tee. The couple’s outing comes after Demi gave her boo a special shout out after hosting a Friendsgiving celebration over the weekend.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer shared a picture of her table setting as her friends took to their social media to share clips from the intimate gathering. After the special celebration, the Disney Channel alum shared a photo – from inside of her home – of her boyfriend kissing her on the cheek. Demi and Austin’s relationship time hasn’t been confirmed, but the pair have been going strong since making their love official earlier this month.

Marking her first public relationship since her near-fatal overdose, Demi and Austin took to social media to share the news with their followers. “My [red heart emoji],” she wrote. Austin took to his social to share another photo of the pair with a different caption. “My Love.” Prior to confirming her romance with the model, Demi was linked to Bachelorette star Mike Johnson. The reality television star and pop star got flirty via social media after he was sent home from the show.

Prior to dating Mike, Demi was in a quiet relationship with designer Henry Levy. Henry and Demi’s relationship was the star’s first since her time in rehab – following her near-fatal overdose.