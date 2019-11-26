Julio Iglesias' twin daughters show off incredible bikini bodies in the Caribbean

Victoria and Cristina Iglesias are currently living their best lives while enjoying an island getaway. The 18-year-old twins, who are known for their luxe vacations and getting picture-perfect content for the ‘gram, shared a new post showing off their bikini bodies and ultimately answering the age-old question that maybe blondes do have more fun?

Victoria Iglesias flaunted a blue bikini in her post

The two ladies took to their social media accounts to share pictures of their current status with their fans. “Very much at home,” Victoria captioned her post, which featured her sporting a colorful bikini and sitting by the beach with palm trees and the ocean in the background. Meanwhile, her sister Cristina showed the view from a hut. “Hasta la vista,” she wrote alongside the picture that saw her sitting in a plush couch surrounded by the bright blue sea.

Loading the player...

MORE: Enrique Iglesias' twin sisters Cristina and Victoria make debut at the Met Gala

Enrique Iglesias’ sisters recently took another vacation to Marbella where they spent time under the sun, took part in various outdoor activities and most importantly, showed off their haute bikini styles. Earlier this year, the two blonde beauties also made their Met Gala debut where they wore matching Oscar de la Renta dresses and exclusively told HOLA! USA that besides modeling their interested in pursuing other career paths as well. Victoria wants to study Business Administration, while Cristina is looking to study Law and History. Still, the two want to follow in their mother’s footsteps and take over the fashion world.

Cristina Iglesias shared a photo of her two-piece while lounging in a hut

“Cristina and Victoria want to be models, like their mother,” their father Julio Iglesias told HOLA! in 2015. “What I want is for them to be strong, because life has given them a lot. I’m getting ready to realize that my girls are already two women, and gorgeous, but above all, very good girls. They’ve got us both mad, me and their mother.”