Proud dad Antonio Banderas shows off daughter Stella on the red carpet

Antonio Banderas is finishing the year on a high - with plenty of exciting projects, love and recognition. The actor was nominated for his role as Picasso at this year's Golden Globes, he has recently released a Netflix production, The Laundromat, with Hollywood heavyweights Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman, and if that wasn't enough, he has also opened his own theatre in his hometown of Malaga, Spain, where he is acting in and producing a new version of the Broadway classic A Chorus Line. With such a busy agenda, and for all his dedication, busy bee Antonio has been named Personality of The Year by Vanity Fair's Spanish edition, and of course, his family and friends did not miss the opportunity to spend such a special night with the actor.

Stella, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith's daughter, absolutely adores her dad

Stella Banderas, the 23-year-old daughter of Antonio and Melanie Griffith didn't think twice and traveled to Spain to be close to her dad. Both very proud, they posed together on the red carpet, sharing looks of admiration and respect. For the occasion, Stella chose a simple - but very flattering - black gown with spaghetti straps, delicate teardrop earrings and very natural makeup. Showing that less is more and that she is a total natural beauty, Antonio's daughter was simply stunning.

Antonio's daughter posed with model Grace Johnson, daughter of Don Johnson and Kelley Phleger

It's not the first time that Stella has shared the red carpet with her dad. She was also supporting him at the Hollywood Film Awards when he received a very special prize from her step-daughter Dakota Johnson. It was a special night for the family as not only did Antonio receive the Best Actor Award, but at the same event, Stella made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Eli Meyer, son of NBC Universal Vice Chairman Ronal Meyer.

The Spanish actor with 39-year-old Nicole Kimpel

This time, Stella - who was joined on the red carpet by Don Johnson's daughter Grace - was the one in charge of delivering the priceless award to her dad. "There are so many people who deserve it more," Antonio said during the event. The actor's girlfriend Nicole Kimpel also attended the gala, looking gorgeous in a floor-length black shirt and grey shirt combo.