On Sunday, November 24, images of singing and performing phenom Justin Timberlake surfaced of him holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright, causing quite the stir. The Cry Me A River singer, who has been married to wife Jessica Biel since October 2012, is currently on location in New Orleans filming his upcoming movie Palmer. It was said that the two stars and good friends went out with fellow cast and crew for some post-work drinks and fun.

©GrosbyGroup The Shadowhunters actress is 30-years-old to Justin's 38

While out in the beautiful city of NOLA, the two were seen sitting next to each other, sharing laughs. The Raising Dion actress and the former 'NSYNC member were seen holding hands (Alisha, at one point, also had her hand rested on his knee). A source close the two says that the gestures were entirely innocent.

According to the source, who spoke with E! News, "...there is absolutely nothing going on between them. They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."