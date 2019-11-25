Ciara is back with the girl power anthem of the fall and she has the help of some of her best girls! Melanin is an ode to girls around the world who are encouraged to love themselves no matter what shade they are. “I want my fans to feel the true power of loving themselves for who they are,” the 34-year-old told People. “Embracing not only your inner, but outer self and the uniqueness of the color of your skin and whatever that means to someone.” Adding that it’s about “embracing who you truly are, and that melanin.”

©GettyImages Ciara performed Melanin with Lala Anthony at the AMAs after getting a special shout out from Lupita Nyong'o

Joining Ciara on the power anthem is Lala Anthony, who is representing for the Latinas and Puerto Ricans aka “Buttericans.” The song features verses from Ester Dean and the City Girls. The one bestie that stole the track was Lupita Nyong'o. For the first time ever, the Us actress lent her voice to a song. The 36-year-old proudly shouts out her heritage. “I’m Mexican born, but a Kenyan Queen,” she raps. “Yeah, cus I’m a brown skin girl. These melanin chicks about to run the world.”

Ahead of Sunday night’s American Music Awards where host Ciara was joined by Lala for the premiere performance of the song, Lupita had the spotlight on her. “Who’s watching the #AMAs tonight? GO CICI @ciara #melanin.” In the clip, the Black Panther actress rocks black pumps and a robe as she lays in a bathtub. As the camera pans to her, Lupita AKA Troublemaker executes her verse. “Aah! Love you mama,” Ciara wrote in the comments.