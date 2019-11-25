Shakira and Gerard Piqué took in a game of tennis – with a side of love. The Colombian songstress and her longtime love shared a few special moments during the Davis Cup finals on Sunday, November 25. Shakira, 42, and Gerard, 32, attended the game to see Rafael Nadal face off against Denis Shapovalov. Beside having their eyes on the game, the pair took a moment for each other. Shak and her leading man shared a kiss. The Hips Don’t Lie singer didn’t just have eyes for her man. Shakira playfully blew kisses to the crowd. Gerard also took the time to show adoring fans love, waving from the stands and flashing a smile.

©GrosbyGroup Shakira and Gerard Piqué shared a kiss at the Davis Cup

Shak and Piqué’s sweet moment in the stands came after she took the stage. The songstress performed a medley of her biggest hits with special guests Pedro Capo and Camilo. It’s been a month of celebrations for the pair as they have shared their love of the sport with the fans. In a video posted by the Chantaje singer she shared her excitement over a win for Colombia. As happy as she was, she almost lost her beau as she crushed him with a massive hug.

“First victory of Colombia at the Davis Cup! @daviscupfinals @3gerardpique.” In the video, the songstress hilariously jumped on the FC Barcelona center-back when the match is won. Shakira and Gerard’s love story is one for the books. The pair often take to their social media to share pictures of some of their most special moments. The duo are parents to sons Milan, six, and four-year-old Sasha. The She Wolf singer recently opened up about her life as a mother and how she and her partner are raising their boys in the public eye.