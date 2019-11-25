Ahead of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s fifth birthday (December 10), Princess Charlene of Monaco gave a rare insight into life with her and Prince Albert’s twins. The former Olympic swimmer spoke with French publication Point de Vue (via HOLA!) about being a “present” and “protective” mother to her son and daughter.

©GettyImages Princess Charlene opened up about life with her and Prince Albert's twins

The mom of two revealed that while her children are “educated in French," they speak English with her. At school, Jacques and Gabriella “develop their own thinking, their own vision of things,” according to Charlene. The royal siblings, who have a strong bond, can count on each other. The Princess said, “They have incredible affection and kindness for each other.”

Although he is the reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco, Prince Albert is like any other parent in charge of drop of duty. “In the morning, their dad takes them to school. When they come home, my work begins,” Charlene shared.

©GettyImages Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella speak French at school and English with their mom

When Prince Albert is away, the twins will squabble “over who will sleep with mom.” Charlene admitted that Jacques and Gabriella "love to climb into our bed, so we are often a bit cramped." The South African-born royal praised her husband as a parent to their little ones. “The prince was born to be a father,” she said, describing him as a “remarkable, wonderful, fun dad,” who “listens and encourages.”