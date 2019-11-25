Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth know how to show their kids a good time. The couple, who live in Australia, make sure their three children— India Rose, Tristan and Sasha—get enough fun in the sun by enjoying outdoor activities. In the past, they’ve gone on mini motorcycles, been horseback riding and played with Australia’s animals. Now, Elsa is showing her kids one of the country’s most beautiful attractions Crystal Castle.

Elsa Pataky took her kids to Australia's Crytal Castle

“Days at Cristal Castle,” the Spanish actress wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring the family enjoying the many attractions. In one photo, Elsa and the kids are posing in between a bamboo forest, while another photo sees them enjoying the park’s famous crystals. Some highlights in Crystal Palace include the Crystal Guardians, where tourists can stand between a pair of the world’s tallest crystals, and Wings to Eternity Mural, a display that allows adults and kids to pose in front of purple amethyst wings. After a face-painting session, two of Elsa's kids snapped a photo in front of the famous wings.

Meanwhile, Elsa’s husband Chris missed out on the day trip. The Thor actor was most likely spending time with his brother Liam Hemsworth who is currently living in Byron Bay after his split from Miley Cyrus. Elsa, who believes family is incredibly important, recently spoke out about Liam and Miley.