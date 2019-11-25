Cardi B's daughter Kulture is the coolest in lavish fur coat

Cardi B’s little girl Kulture is the cutest, and she’s taking after her momma’s extravagant style! The Press rapper took to her social media to share an adorable video in which her one-year-old is looking all cool (and she knows it!) while sporting a luxe fur coat and a tiny grey sweatsuit. Little Kulture is dancing along to her mom and dad's hit Clout which was nominated for an American Music Award. Next to the clip, Cardi wrote, “Happy Friday!!! KK fav song got nominated...she so New York but was born in Georgia.”

©iamcardib Cardi loves to share Kulture's outfits every chance she gets

There’s no question the I Like It rapper and her only-child have a super close mother-daughter bond, and she loves to spoil her with the coolest designer clothes, even adults covet. But besides luxe clothing, Cardi wants so much more for her daughter. Earlier this month, the Dominican-American rapper welcomed Vogue Magazine to her grandmother’s home in the Bronx, New York where she opened up about the dreams she has for her little girl, who she shares with her husband Offset.

"I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, independent woman, confident woman," she said, "whatever people say, dream big and follow it." The award-winning artist also touched on how motherhood has changed her life. "The biggest lesson is that you are never ready on time," she explained with a big smile on her face while looking adoringly at her child. "It's hard," she continued when being asked about being a mom, "People think that it's easy but it's hard, we deserve more mothers' days."