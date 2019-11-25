What a night for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes! The Havana singer and the Canadian crooner won the Best Contribution of the Year prize at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, November 24. The couple competed in the same category as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (Shallow) and Lil Nas X feat Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road), but nothing can beat the chemistry between Shamila and the super catchy Señorita.

The 22-year-old and her boyfriend performed their hit at the AMAs, and their steamy performance was one of the sexiest of the night. But if you thought what happened on stage was hot, hot, hot, just check out what happened when the two were out of the spotlight during the show.

©GettyImages Camila talks to Shawn while sweetly stroking his hair at the American Music Awards

The Cuban singer, who looked absolutely stunning in a nude Oscar de la Renta gown, showered attention on her chico while they were seated next to each other in the audience. Stroking his hair and looking into his eyes, Camila couldn't take her hands off him. It's hard to believe that Shawn once said that their relationship wasn't exactly a case of instant romance. The Treat You Better singer was asked during a fan Q&As if he had ever been in love with someone who didn't love him, and he answered with a smile: "If I told you the whole story of Camila it would take a long time."

©GettyImages Camila and Shawn showed how much in love they are with each other at the AMAs 2019

Since they first collaborated on the single I Know What You Did Last Summer, the chemistry between the couple has been a topic of conversation, but it wasn't until the pair teamed up for Señorita this year when things started to get serious. “We haven’t been dating for that long,” Shawn told his fans. “We have been dating since July 4, officially.”