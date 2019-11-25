Marc Anthony revolutionized Miami with two amazing weekend concerts. After conquering Canada with his carribean rhythm, the Flor Pálida singer returned to Florida where he made everyone at the American Airlines Arena dance to his tunes. Of course, both concerts turned out to be sold out. “Thank you Miami! The first night of the #OPUSTour was sensational. See you tonight!” he wrote about his first concert. “Second show in Miami was magical,” he added on Sunday.

The salsero had two performances in Miami over the weeked and sold out both shows!

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband didn’t only captivate fans with his music but also on social media after posting a photo next to the youngest daughter of the late José José. “Thank you Sarita for being at my concert tonight,” wrote Marc next to a snap in which he stands next to Sarita Sosa, who has been in a media confrontation with her older siblings José Joel and Marysol Sosa, since their father's death.

Sarita’s presence gave way for endless online comments. There’s no doubt she’s someone special to Marc, who is a great admirer of the Prince of the Song. The Puerto Rican singer made that clear during the 2019 Latin American Music Awards where he honored the late musician.

Marc Anthony caused a whirl on social media after posting a photo next to Sarita Sosa

MORE: Latin lover! These are the women who have captured Marc Anthony's heart

Another very special guest that night was none other than Gloria Estefan. The singer enjoyed the concert while standing front row, and she couldn’t help dancing to the beat of salsa. “When Gloria Estefan is at the front row at your show. Thank you Miami for this weekend’s memories, “ wrote the singer next to a video in which one can see Gloria dancing away to Valió la Pena.

Loading the player...

Another highlight from the salsero’s weekend was the recognition he received from the American Airlines Arena for his 29th presentation at the sports center. “A detail to commemorate the 29 shows. Thank you Marc Anthony,” were the words the venue dedicated to the father-of-five. Well deserved!

Marc Anthony received a recognition for this 29th show at the AAA

MORE: Get caught up with the Maluma-Marc Anthony bromance

Furthermore, it seems the Un Amor Eterno singer will be kicking off 2020 with the right foot. His album OPUS is nominated for Best Tropical Latin Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards, against Luis Enrique + C4 Trio’s Tiempo al Tiempo, Candela by Vicente García, Literal by Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 and A Journey Through Cuban Music by Aymée Nuviola.

Good luck Marc!