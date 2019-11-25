Kim Kardashian empathizes with Meghan Markle's need for a 'safe place'

If anyone can relate to the attention surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it'd be Kim Kardashian West. The reality star is no stranger to the spotlight given that the Kardashians are one of the world's most famous families, aside from the British royals. During an interview with Australian outlet The Sunday Project , the KKW Beauty mogul was asked if she feels “some sympathy for” what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going through. “I think everyone has their own journey,” the mom of four replied. Kim went on to reference Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, adding, “I think their journey is extremely personal, with – you know, what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi.”

Kim Kardashian empathizes with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place,” Kanye West’s wife continued. “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”

MORE: Prince Harry addresses rumored rift between him and older brother Prince William

The Duke and Duchess have found themselves on the receiving end of intense media scrutiny in recent months following their use of private planes, their candid ITV documentary interviews and lawsuits against British tabloids. In October, Harry released a stern statement saying that his “wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press.” Prince Harry stated that he has "been a silent witness" to Meghan's "private suffering for too long" and that they were going to be taking legal action.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been candid about their struggles in the spotlight

During their raw ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the former American actress admitted that she is not okay. “I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair,” she said of her royal life. “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

MORE: Queen Elizabeth is making private visits to Meghan and Harry's house to help them

Meghan and Harry are believed to be enjoying “extended family time” as they take six-weeks off from royal duties. The couple, along with their son Archie Harrison, won't be celebrating Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family at Sandringham. Instead, the Sussexes will spend the holiday with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.