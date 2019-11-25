On Sunday night, Selena Gomez made her return to the stage when she performed her two news songs Lose You to Love me and Look At Her Now to open the American Music Awards. The 27-year-old singer was all smiles when she arrived at the red carpet and even during the performance, but behind-the-scenes, she was reportedly feeling anxious and putting pressure on herself.

Selena Gomez reportedly had a panic attack before her AMAs performance

"Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out,” a source confirmed to E! News, adding that the singer “was putting a lot of pressure on herself.” Although the crowd and many Selenators praised her for her electric performance, many other fans noticed and pointed out that Selena was singing off key. “Sang off key in my chorus is not just a lyric in this Selena Gomez song but clearly a motto she lives by when performing,” one critic wrote. Another user wrote, “How ironic Selena Gomez’s song mentions being off key and she is superrrrrrrrr off keyyyyyy yikes what a terrible opening.”

Since the performance, Billboard confirmed that they were audio technical issues going on backstage throughout when Selena went out on stage. However, that didn’t stop fans going in a frenzy and criticizing her. Still, seemed in good spirits for the rest of the show. She was spotted singing along to her bff Taylor Swift’s performance as well as sending positive messages to her fans on social media after the show. “Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me,” she wrote. “All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter.

Many fans criticized her for singing "off key" while singing Lose You To Love Me

The singer previously opened up about leaving the spotlight due to her depression and anixety. “It felt like all of my pain and anxiety washed over me all at once, and it was one of the scariest moments of my life," she told the crowd during a keynote speech at McLean Hospital. "I sought support, and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. The moment that I received that information I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved - terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety."