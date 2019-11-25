Selena Gomez dazzles on the American Music Awards red carpet with new look

Selena Gomez wants to make it clear she is leaving the past behind and looking to the future with a smile on her face. And what better way to celebrate a new chapter than a brand new look? The Texan singer surprised fans and media with a flattering new hairstyle on the American Music Awards red carpet, saying goodbye to her long locks and welcoming a flattering bob that accentuated her beautiful features. Dressed in a sexy strapless lime green Versace minidress, the Look at Her Now hitmaker was, with no doubt, one of the best dressed of the night.

Selena, with very natural makeup, matched her Versace dress with her stilettos on the AMAs red carpet

Selena completed her look with stilettos in the same shade of her gown and an incredible two-layered diamond necklace that brought some sparkle to her outfit. "Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter," she wrote on social media along with images of the red carpet.

For her performance at the American Music Awards, Selena chose an elegant black gown

Very recently, Selena announced the date for her new long-awaited album, Selenators were over the moon to hear that her new music will arrive on January 10. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album," she said during an interview with Jimmy Fallon back in June, "and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that, how was I gonna capture that and how was I gonna feel good about what I was saying? So, I just kept going and I’m relieved.”

Last year, the 27-year-old not only checked into treatment following an emotional breakdown, but she also had to face the breakup with on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber - who got married to Hailey Baldwin in September this year. Now Selena is in a good place, with the release of her two singles and stronger than ever, she showed at the American Music Awards that she has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The singer shared some snaps on social media that allowed us to see her new tattoo

The Texan beauty was in fact, in charge of kicking off the night performing Look at Her Now and Lose You to Love Me. Giving a masterclass in fashion one more time, she chose two incredible outfits for her performance, an elegant high-neck long black dress, and a short glittery bodysuit that allowed us to see a new tattoo on her thigh, a design that, according to her fans, features hands clasped in prayer with rosary beads.