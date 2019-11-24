In the latest installment of J-Rod’s blended family adventures, the power couple opened up their Miami home for a kids pizza party. "Natasha and her crew crushed their musical at school!!" Alex Rodriguez wrote over a video of Natasha and her friends eating pizza inside their swanky pool house. "Congratulations team!!" The group had some amazing chaperones in Alex and his superstar fiancée Jennifer Lopez as they celebrated in style post-show on Saturday, November 23.

©@arod Party at J-Rod's! Natasha and her friends celebrated their school musical inside the pool house

It looked like the perfect pizza party, as pizza boxes lined their pool house countertop. In the video, a dressed down JLo and her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez can be seen eating more sophisticated healthy-looking fare on the couches. Overall, it seemed to be a low key family weekend for the ever-busy "it" couple.

©@arod Alex and Jennifer's cozy NYC date night out

Of course, the singer and former baller always set aside alone time to keep their spark lit. The night prior to this family Saturday hang, social media-obsessed Alex shared that he and JLo went on a "date night" in New York City. Nestled in a cozy restaurant booth, the duo dazzled, with JLo rocking a white top and her signature hoop earrings for the Friday night out.

The mom-of-two and dad-of-two have a lot to celebrate these days. In addition to their engagement and pending union of their families, Jennifer has been the toast of the town for her performance in the film Hustlers. Just this week, she picked up a Film Independent Spirit Awards nomination for “best supporting female,” and the industry has been buzzing that she could very well be on her way to landing an Oscar nomination. Cheers to that!