Thalía joins millions of fans in mourning the loss of famed television presenter Gugu Liberato. "This one hurts a lot," she wrote in an emotional tribute to the Brazilian host on social media. The 48-year-old Mexican superstar went on to credit Gugu for her great success in Brazil and open up about his legacy. "Brazil is in mourning," she wrote initially. "My dear Gugu left us today. We will always remember you with much love. Lots of light for your children, family and friends. Friend Gugu, thanks for being part of my love story with Brazil. Rest in peace, Gugu."

©@thalia Thalía featured sweet moments between her and Gugu in a video tribute

Along with a sweet video tribute, Thalía elaborated on her raw emotions. "This one hurts a lot. #Gugu was undoubtedly the link between my people from Brazil and me," she typed. "My soap operas and my music were a great success in Brazil, but Gugu created the love story between audiences and artists. He made that love stronger with each of my visits. Gugu united so many hearts, with joy, with celebration, with music. He entertained us with his unique style."