Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are about to make their fans very happy

Buckle up, Shawnbello fans - we've got exciting news! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will be heating up the American Music Awards this Sunday, November 24 with a live performance of their now Grammy-nominated duet Señorita. The AMAs took to social media to put out the thrilling announcement, making us immediately wonder how the pair will top their beyond steamy premiere performance of the megahit from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards this past summer.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello brought the heat to the 2019 VMAs

"It's heating up... @shawnmendes and @camila_cabello are performing Señorita TOMORROW at the #AMAs. LIVE at 8/7c on ABC!" the awards show wrote along with a seductive moving image of the pair. Just yesterday, they had teased fans with a photo of Camila in rehearsals for the big show sans Shawn. Before that, they shared a photo of Camila and Shawn's front row seats in L.A.'s Microsoft Theatre, where the show will take place.

Shawn and Camila have been nominated for a joint Grammy

The passionate pair is no doubt extra excited to perform the single at the AMAs since they’ve just been nominated for a Grammy. "Nominated for a Grammy with my favorite person !!!!!!!! @shawnmendes EEEEEEEPPP!!!!!!" Camila wrote on her social media pages. Shawn was equally thrilled, writing: "@camila_cabello !!!!!!!!!! <3<3 Thank you so much @recordingacademy!"

Señorita won't be the only cool star collaboration to take to the stage. Christina Aguilera is slated to join A Great Big World, Kesha will sing with Big Freedia, Post Malone will hop on the crazy train with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott will rap with WATT. Other major performers at the Ciara-hosted spectacular include: Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Green Day, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Thomas Rhett. Meanwhile Taylor Swift, who will be honored as Artist of the Decade, and Shania Twain will perform medleys of their greatest hits.