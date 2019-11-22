Anuel AA will do anything for sneakers – and he proves it in his latest commercial. The Puerto Rican superstar joins some of the biggest sneaker heads in the world of entertainment for Foot Locker’s latest Week of Greatness campaign. In the spot, the China rapper shows how far he will go for a new pair of kicks. The No Matter What campaign shows the outrageous lengths people will go to in order to get their hands on the latest pair of shoes.

©Youtube Anuel AA and Karol G are part of Footlocker's No Matter What campaign

As thousands of people try to make their way out of town in the middle of the apocalypse, the 26-year-old has one thing on the brain, sneakers. Throughout his distraction, Anuel ends up in another universe, as he’s lifted into an alien spaceship. Good thing for him, he has on a pair of his favorite Air Jordan sneakers to get him through the day. “Cuando llegue el fin del mundo yo me voy con mis JORDAN!!!!!!! BRRRRR @footlocker #WeekofGreatness #NoMatterWhat #BecauseSneakers/When the end of the world comes I go with my JORDAN!!!! BRRRRR,” he captioned the post.

Anuel isn’t the only one who showed off their love of kicks! In the video, his fiancée Karol G shows off her tough side. In the middle of the chaos, the Ocean songstress takes a bat to the head of a zombie, saving a teen from the unfortunate run in. “Are you wearing the new icon clash,” he asks Karol, who nods as the camera pans down to her red, yellow and gold sneakers.

©Youtube The couple and proud sneakerheads prove they will do anything to get the perfect pair of kicks

“To save the world by hunting zombies I go with my “Icon Clash,” the 28-year-old Tusa singer wrote. The commercial also features athletes Alex Morgan, Anthony Davis, rapper Da Baby, viral internet sensation Jay Versace, actress Ryan Destiny.