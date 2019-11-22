Sofia Vergara's famous throwback photos have shown her fans time and time again that she's truly ageless, and in a new #TBT pic from the 1980s shared on her social media, the Colombian actress looks absolutely stunning – yes, even with that Blossom style hat – and just as youthful as she does now, decades later. Looking at the camera with a defiant look, vintage Sofia poses in a navy blue swimsuit and a straw hat bedecked with artificial flowers: "The 80’s, Puerto Colombia," she wrote alongside the picture, summing up the post. "So beautiful," "Sigues igualita," and, "How have you not changed a bit?" are some of the comments her fans shared on the star's' profile.

Sofia often shares throwback pictures on her social platforms and her followers love it! The Modern Family actress, famous for her sense of humor, has shared both stunning and hilarious pics from her past, as well as sweet glimpses from her childhood.

The actress started her career as a model after being discovered by a scout on a beach in the Colombian Caribbean. With her looks and her talent, she quickly became popular back home but it was her role as Gloria in Modern Family the one that shot her to international stardom in 2009.