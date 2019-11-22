Sofia and Joe celebrate fourth wedding anniversary with never-before-seen photos

Love is in the air! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary and gifting fans with a special treat for the occasion. The happy couple took to their social media accounts to share the happy news with their followers by posting never-before-seen wedding photos. As you can imagine, both looked picture-perfect on the day of their nuptials.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary

“Happy Anniversary mi amor,” the Modern Family actress wrote alongside a picture of the two enjoying each other’s company on the day of their wedding. Fellow celebs congratulated the two with celebratory comments, including Sofia’s co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who wrote “Happy anniversary!!!!!” Jewelry designer Lorraine Schwarts also wrote, “Happy anniversary love birds.”

Loading the player...

MORE: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have the ultimate date night in Paris

Joe Manganiello also shared a photo of the two on their special day and even flexed his Spanish skills in the caption. “¡Feliz Cuarto Aniversario mi amor!,” he wrote beside the sweet image of the couple walking down the aisle after saying their “I dos.” Sofia and Joe wed in November 2015 in a fairytale ceremony held at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple shared pictures of their wedding

After their wedding, the couple opened up to HOLA! USA about married life. “ It was such a beautiful time,” Sofia said. “We wanted to show our fans what they wanted to see. We enjoy our privacy, but we have the best fans in the world and we know it makes them happy to see us happy and in love. That’s why it’s so special for us to do this cover and that’s why I convinced Joe because this is a really special time for us."