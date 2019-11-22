Actress Alexa Demie on her first love, trauma and gaining back her spirituality

We first met Alexa Demie this past year with her groundbreaking role in the newest HBO series Euphoria as Maddy Perez. Her latest project, Waves, produced by Trey Edward Shults, tells the story of a young couple played by Alexa and Kelvin Harrison Jr. who undergo the pressure of adolescent. The cinema strikes emotions of family trauma, sports stress and ongoing struggles many young adults face today. The intimacy showcased within the film reminds the audience of the infatuation of your first and somewhat toxicity of being young and in love. The naïve spirits of both Alexis (Alexa Demie) and Tyler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) will pull your heartstrings and help you relate to their relationship. We caught up with the 24-year-old actress on her newest role as Alexis and the coping tactics she uses when it comes to dealing with trauma.

The innocence of Alexa and Tyler's love in the movie Waves

When working with Kelvin, the Mexican-American star regressed back to her teenage years to remind herself of her own struggles. Alexis shared how she and her high school boyfriend were very codependent of one another and a bit abusive. “I had a boyfriend in high school and I was very codependent. I’m thankful it was never physical, nonetheless, it was mentally abusive on both our part. Thankfully, I have grown from that experience.” The brunette beauty let her vulnerability tell the story through her character as Tyler’s girlfriend and truly created a conversation that is wanted and needed with the Latinx community.

To prepare for the drama both Alexa and Kelvin share their past relationship woes with each other

Reflecting on her Mexican-born mother, the Waves star spoke on how her mother’s spiritual nature helped her become the woman she is today. “My mom is very spiritual. I really turned to try to find ways to help myself. I read a lot of books and I explored meditation. I figured out that nature is somewhere that I feel connected and rooted. I found this place that's hidden in Los Angeles and I've made it a point to go there a lot, especially while I was healing. Like I would go there probably like three or four times a week,” said the actress.

Say hello to the new age of Latina actresses

Demie, who has been stereotyped and in her words 'put in a box' by Hollywood, looks forward to breaking barriers within films and TV series as her heroes did for her. The 24-year-old actress is inspired by 1940s Mexican actress María Félix and the Oscar-winning Spanish star Penélope Cruz.

Waves is now in select theaters in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and other cities. It will be available for viewing nationwide on Dec. 6.