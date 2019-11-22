Shakira's surprising encounter with Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser

It is a well-known fact that her humanitarian work has an important place in Shakira's heart. In 1997, the Colombian beauty founded Pies Descalzos, a non-profit organization that aims to help children in need to have access to education, and as a Unicef Good Will Ambassador, Shakira has always been committed to making the world we live in a little bit better. That´s exactly the reason why she traveled to Qatar and met another renowned philanthropist, fabulous Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser, the wife of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of the State of Qatar.

"Conversing with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, a remarkable woman and role model, who is revolutionizing education in Qatar and around the world," were the words the hitmaker posted with a nice picture of both women chatting. Shakira and the Arab royal come from very different worlds but they share the same passion: helping children in need to have better lives. The singer was very impressed with the work of the Sheikha, who, through different organizations such as the Qatar Foundation or the Education Above All Foundation, aims to provide with quality education to all children in the world.

In fact, during Shakira's visit to the Persian Gulf country, both women sealed a deal with the objective of schooling more than 50,000 children in Latin America within the next three years. "Signing ceremony for a new partnership with Pies Descalzos and Educate a Child to enroll 54,000 kids in school in the next three years," the Colombian wrote on her social media.

After such an emotional and satisfactory meeting, Shakira will travel to Madrid, where her boyfriend and father of her two kids, Gerard Piqué is involved in the organization of the Davis Cup tennis tournament. Shakira is expected to be performing in the final, on November 24, with Pedro Capó and Camilo among other artists.