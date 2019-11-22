After dazzling on the red carpet of Los Cabos Film Festival in a spectacular skin-tight leather gown, Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez also found some time to relax in the idyllic spot, sharing some incredible pictures with her fans. The Baby Driver actress showed off her beach body in a tiny bikini that made the day of her five million followers. "You are so precious," or "Eiza, hermosa," were some of the comments the star received from her fans, as well as more than 200K likes.

Picture perfect. Stunning sunset, calm waters and an incredible beach body, Eiza has it all!

The Bloodshot star shared several pictures of her beautiful afternoon at the beach. In the first image, Eiza poses in the clear waters of the Pacific ocean in glamorous oversize sunglasses, but it's the second picture that got her fans talking. The actress showcases her amazing figure while watching the beautiful sunset from a sailboat. The Mexican beauty has talked on many occasions about her secrets to staying fit and maintaining her figure - not an easy task with her packed schedule. "It takes a lot of discipline to wake up every morning two hours before schedule," she told Harpers Bazaar. "But the reward is incredible because you become your own superhero. You see the possibilities and how far your body can go."

Eiza is completely focussed on her career and her all her efforts were recognized at Los Cabos Film Festival, where she received the International Star Award. "So honored for this award, thank you so much to the festival for thinking about me. What a delight to be in my country," she said on social media.

Eiza's beach escape was a well-deserved break from her hectic work schedule. And 2020 will surely be the actress' year - she has a total of four films in post-production. She has worked hard to earn her place in Hollywood as a versatile actress: "I want to branch out and kind of show and broadcast that Latina women are everything," she said during an interview with E! Online, "I can be the typical Mexican woman, but I can also be a cyborg, I can also be a worldly woman."

Eiza Gonzalez has four films in pre-production

"I don't want to get rid of my Latin roots," she said during her attendance at the festival. "I am a Latina, but I don't see Alicia Vikander saying what her nationality is, I don't think that because I am Mexican I can just play a Mexican woman, Americans can play British, Australians..." She also talked about her experience at the 2018 Oscar gala, where she wore a much-talked-about, curve-hugging yellow Ralph Lauren dress: "I am not bothered about what people say about me, but I think there are other things to talk about apart from the way I dress. I have been working since I was 14, if I had paid attention to people's opinions I would not have gone anywhere."