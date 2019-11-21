Marc Anthony's ex-wife and former beauty queen Dayanara Torres had some sad news to share this week. Dayanara is mourning the loss of her grandmother Aída. The Puerto Rican, who is currently fighting a battle against skin cancer, posted emotional words to say goodbye to her beloved abuelita. Immediately, her fans and followers reacted to the news sending condolences and solidarity in such a sad time.



©@dayanarapr The 'Mira Quén Baila' judge shared a moving farewell message to her 'abuelita'

Marc's ex shared a sweet image of herself hugging her grandmother - a very important person in her life. "My grandmother Aída," she wrote on her post, "Today, unwillingly, I am telling you, 'see you soon.' My heart is broken into pieces." The former Miss Universe continued with beautiful, emotional words dedicated to her abuela: "Heaven receives another angel to guard us from above. I know you aren't suffering anymore and that you are at peace."

©@dayanarapr The model posing with her grandmother Aida, who gave her "the most beautiful summers" when she was a child

The 45-year-old also expressed her gratitude for all the lessons her grandmother taught her and for the fabulous vacations she enjoyed when she was a little girl: "Thank you for all the things you taught me, with you, I spent all the summers since I can remember in Villalba, with all my uncles, aunts and cousins... The best memories of my childhood."

"Thank you so much for showing me how to pray with rosary beads, and for praying so much for me. Thank you for teaching me with your experience and dedication what unconditional love is... You are the most dedicated and devoted human being I have ever met." Dayanara, who shares two children with Marc Anthony, Christian and Ryan, finished her message with a moving sentence: "I love you, and I will always love you, all the days of my life."

In a recent speech during the Latin Grammy celebrations in Las Vegas, Dayanara opened up about her childhood, saying that even though her family wasn't wealthy, there was an abundance of love. "I come from a very small town in Puerto Rico. I lived in a tiny house, the six of us, but we always had love, although we did not have luxuries, we always had love."

