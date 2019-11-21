Eva Longoria has no problem blessing the world with pictures from her daily life. The mother-of-one is often busy juggling life as a producer, director, and most importantly mom. When she steps behind the lens, she captures it all, but there’s one subject that fills up the most space, her son Santiago Bastón. “Ever since having Santi my photos have quadrupled on my phone,” the Grand Hotel producer told HOLA! USA. Although her and José Bastón’s baby boy is making major milestones, there’s one picture that she can count on for a guaranteed smile. “For sure a picture of Santi laughing,” she shared. “He’s always laughing.” When the time comes to pull up the photo, Eva has the perfect secret. Read ahead to find out why the SanDisk ibi is the multi-hyphenet’s go to tool for hands-free photo organization, how she gets the perfect family picture and what kind of photos the world can expect to see from her and Santi’s family holiday celebrations.

HOLA!: What is the IBI and how has it been the perfect tool for your personally.

Eva: “It's a smart photo manager and it lets me collect all my photos and videos from all devices, whether it's my computer or cell phone or iPad or social media platforms.And it puts it all into one place and it allows me to organize it and allows me to share it privately with whoever I want. I wear so many hats, so I have photos for different things in my life. The categorization and organizational aspect of Sandisk ibi is so easy because it does it for you.”

How effective is it verses your previous method of storing and sharing photos?

“It has this great feature called the inner circle where you can invite your family and friends. It’s like a social media wall basically. I can post up photos and they can post up photos and we're all sharing the experience of these beautiful memories together as opposed to them being held hostage by my devices.”

How many photos would you say you have on average and what do you have the most pictures of?

“I just checked, 70,000. I have the most pictures of Santi and my dog. They’re always together and it’s so many.”

The holidays are around the corner, have you narrowed down the perfect photo yet?

Yeah! It’s so funny. I'm going to have a new photo with Santa this year because it'll be the first time he will actually appreciate it. So hopefully that will be the winning photo and he doesn't have a tantrum or get scared.”