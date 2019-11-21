Singer-actress Selena Gomez has just blessed us with some extra big news! On Thursday, November 21, the Tell Me Something I Don't Know singer took to her social media and shared with her 161 million followers that she will finally be releasing her long awaited new album.

The singer shared that the album is now available for pre-order and will be released on January 10, 2020. Fans were in a frenzy when she dropped the news — sharing comments like "OMG" and "YAS."

The big news comes on the heels of a teaser post that Selena shared on her page on Wednesday, November 20. The Everything Is Not as It Seems singer shared a black-and-white video montage of her over the years saying "Something exciting is coming tomorrow [sparkle emoji]."

The video post recieved lots of comments from fans wanting to know what she was teasing and sharing their excitement for the upcoming news.