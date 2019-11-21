Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky caught fans by surprise this week when she shared her feelings about her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth’s breakup with Miley Cyrus. The actress was in Madrid for the launch of the Christmas campaign of lingerie brand Women's Secret - of which she is ambassador - when she made the candid comments after reporters inquired about her brother-in-law.

“My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well. He’s a strong boy, and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much more,” said the 42-year-old, who was stunning in a chic black outfit and showing off new longer blonde locks. “You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed,” she added referring to the time Liam spent living in the Hemsworth-Pataky household after the shocking split.

Liam and Miley announced their separation last August, less than a year after their romantic wedding surrounded by family and friends. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and their careers, “ read the statement sent by their rep to People magazine. Since their breakup, Miley has found love again with Australian artist Cody Simpson, whereas Liam has been linked to 22-year-old actress Maddison Brown.

©GettyImages Elsa looked stunning in a total black ensemble with a sheer top and longer locks

Elsa also revealed her family plans for the festive season ahead: “We'll spend the Christmas holidays in Australia. We get all together there, my brother and my family live there too. It’s different as it's summer season, and you miss the winter Christmas holidays, the snow, the warm clothes… I still find it hard to put the tree up and wear a swimsuit!,” she said with a smile.