Not only is Camila Cabello's first tattoo super cute, but the story and the inspiration behind it are equally adorable! The Señorita singer - who has been nominated for best song collaboration for her tune with Shawn Mendes at the American Music Awards - shared a photo of her first-ever tattoo with fans. In the black and white picture, the Cuban star proudly shows her right hand's little finger, where the sentence "it´s a mystery" is delicately written on the inner side.

©camila_cabello Camila's new ink is feminine, delicate and super cute

"The natural condition is one of insurmountable obstacles on the road to imminent disaster,” Camila wrote on her post with the image. "'So what do we do? Nothing. Strangely enough, it all turns out well. How? I don’t know. It’s a mystery.' From one of my favorite movies of all time, Shakespeare in love," she continued. That tiny extract of a dialogue included in the 1999 Oscar-winner film is exactly what the Havana hitmaker chose as a design for her first ink.

Never thought I’d get a tattoo before," Camila explained on her post, "but I asked my mom to write to me a promise she'd want me to make to her that she thought I would need for the rest of my life, long story short, it’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well. There’s no telling how, but it always does." she said finishing the sweet message.