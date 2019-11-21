Here comes Cardi Claus! Cardi B is getting into the Christmas spirit early with her new Pepsi campaign. In the hilarious new spot, the rapper puts her own spin on St. Nicolas and the perfect gift. The video starts with the backstory of Cardi being placed on the “Naughty List” when she was a little girl. After missing out on presents from Santa, the rapper promises to spread love the best way she knows how. Telling her younger sister in the story: “One day, I’ll give out gifts to whoever you are. I won’t use a list and I’ll fly in my car. I’ll give the gift we all want. The gift sweeter than honey. I’ll find a way to give everyone – money.”

©Youtube Cardi B hilariously spreads the joy of money in latest Christmas commercial

Cut to a few years in the future and the Bodak Yellow rapper is the boss of her own “Twerk Shop.” It’s just as anyone would imagine. Instead of elves wrapping gifts, they work on packaging dollar bills with Cardi's face on them. There’s also a hilarious moment where she teaches one of her helpers how to twerk. “Time to make it reindeer,” she says before grabbing a Pepsi with her sparkling blue and silver nails – that are on brand with the packaging.

One person who is sure to get a lot of Cardi’s love and money this holiday season is her and Offset’s one-year-old daughter Kulture. In a recent appearance on Vogue’s 73 Questions, the M﻿oney rapper shared her dreams for her little girl. “I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, independent woman, confident woman," she said while holding on to her little girl, "Whatever people say, dream big and follow it. Cardi also shared the gift of knowledge for other girls in the world.

©Youtube The Money rapper plays the perfect Santa Claus in latest commercial

“Whatever is happening to you right now, it's not going to matter in a couple of years, especially if you are in the high school and people are bullying you, picking on you, those people are not going to matter in two years, alright? After you are out of high school. You have a boy who doesn't like you? He´s going to be ugly to you in a couple of years, trust me.”