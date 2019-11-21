It’s nearing the end of November, which means Christmas is approaching! Besides Hallmark movie marathons, hot chocolate and vacation days, this is the time of year when the queen of Christmas Mariah Carey rises with her holiday jingles and classic songs. And this year, the 49-year-old singer is gifting the world with even more treats—she released her first ever performance of All I want For Christmas, she dropped a Deluxe Anniversary Edition of her Christmas album and if that’s not enough, she’s teamed up with Spotify for a holiday playlist that you’ll definitely have on repeat.

©GettyImages Mariah Carey released her first performance of All I Want For Christmas

“All I Want For Christmas Is You is now available on my YouTube channel,” she wrote alongside a clip of the live performance which took place in St. John The Divine in 1994. “This was the very first time I ever performed the song.” The release of this video marks the first time fans can relive the special performance in its entirety.

Loading the player...

To accompany the release, the singer also announced fans can now purchase a 2-CD Deluxe Anniversary Edition of her Merry Christmas album, which will include the original album plus bonus footage. According to the statement, the album will have “previously unreleased live tracks from Mariah’s 1994 St. John The Divine Benefit Concert, rare remixes, a brand-new, festive rendition of the Sugar Plum Fairy and additional seasonal tracks.”