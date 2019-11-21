Big news in the reggaeton world! The original reggaetonero Daddy Yankee announced he’s opening his own museum. The Daddy Yankee museum will not only delve into the story of the 42-year-old performer, it will also tell the complete story of reggaeton, the music genre he established back when he was starting out as a young artist in Puerto Rico. Expect wax figures, colorful stories and, of course, tons of reggaeton music.

©@daddyyankee The Daddy Yankee museum will open its doors on November 22

Along with the announcement, the artist shared a sneak peek of the museum and posted a picture of his wax figure beside a real photo of him. “This photo is in VILLA KENNEDY. The difference is that the left one is real and the right one is an exact replica,” he captioned the photo. “You all will be able to see when you visit the museum of my career. It goes through everything…my life, my career and the history of reggaeton from my perspective, from 1991 to 2019.”

Loading the player...

The museum will be in Daddy Yankee’s hometown in Puerto Rico in popular shopping mall Plaza Las Americas. The Daddy Yankee Museum will open its doors on Friday, November 22 and—here’s the best part—it’s completely free of charge. The 8,000 square-foot location marks the first time there’s a museum dedicated solely to the music genre that paved the way for rising Latinx artists. This announcement comes after the urbano artists came together and spoke out against the Latin Grammys for being snubbed in the main categories of the show.