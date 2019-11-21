On December 8, the 68th annual Miss Universe will take place in Atlanta, Georgia and air for the world to see on Telemundo. 92 women will compete for the highly-coveted crown and HOLA! USA had the opportunity to speak with one of the contestants Madison Anderson, who is proudly representing Puerto Rico.

©@madisonandersonberrios Madison Anderson Berríos is Miss Puerto Rico 2019

Speaking to HOLA! USA, the queen of “La Isla del Encanto,” opened up about her process preparing for the competition as well as the recent headlines about the controversy among her competitors who discredit her for not being fluent in Spanish. She previously received criticism for her lack of Spanish skills after she was crowned Miss Puerto Rico. However, she has kept her head high amid all the criticism.

Born in Florida, Madison Anderson Berríos was forced to receive intensive Spanish classes and in little time, she was able to overcome the language barrier and learned enough Spanish ahead of the annual competition in order to satisfy her people in her Puerto Rican homeland.

©@madisonandersonberrios The Puerto Rican-American beauty overcame the critics and learned how to speak Spanish

HOLA! USA: Are you ready for the competition?

Madison Anderson: “I feel good, really nervous, but I’m ready.”

What’s your strategy to surprise the judges in Miss Universe 2019?

"I’m only going to show off my personality, that I’m a confident, transparent woman, genuine and that’s what I’m going to do to surprise them."

How’s the relationship between all the girls competing for the crown?

"We have a chat in Whatsapp and we all have a good relationship between us.".

©@madisonandersonberrios In an interview with HOLA! USA, Madison explains that the Puerto Rican people are supporting her

Your mom was a beauty queen. How have you used that to your advantage?

"My mom was a beauty queen in Puerto Rico, so I have the best teacher in the world in that sense, and I feel really good about that."

What advice has your mom given you to win the crown?

"She tells me to be myself, that no one else is Madison, and I have to show the world who I really am. So I try to convey that in everything that I do."