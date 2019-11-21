Demi Lovato fans freak out as singer posts picture of her baby bump

Demi Lovato has something cooking and it’s driving fans crazy. The Tell Me You Love Me singer took to her social media and shared a picture sporting a baby bump and the fans went wild. “Real or fake? #WillandGrace #MeetJenny.” Next to the caption was a picture of Demi standing in the mirror holding on to the prosthetic bump. In another slide, the 27-year-old pans the camera down showing off the prop from another angle. “I was shook for a moment,” one fan wrote. “Mazel tov,” her manager Scooter Braun wrote in another comment.

“You look so dang cute in polka dots,” Will and Grace star Sean Hayes noted. Demi’s new look is part of her character on the NBC series. On the show, which is on its third and final season, the Confident singer plays Jenny, a girl who comes into the life of lead character Will “in an unexpected way.” Since joining the cast, the actress has taken to her social media to update her fans about her time on the set. “They’re the dream team honored to be a part of this cast. Last night was amazing and I can’t wait to return for more!!! Thank you @nbcwillandgrace,” she captioned a photo next to a photo featuring her and the cast on the iconic set.

Although the baby bump is fake – and fans can hold the celebration for her and new beau Austin Wilson – there may be something new coming from the star soon. In her stories, Demi revealed that she is back in the recording studio. In videos shared by Scooter, the Sorry songstress sits in a chair by a soundboard. Demi is slowly making her way back into the limelight. Earlier this month, the star opened up about making her return to the spotlight and who she has become since her near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot,” she said to Teen Vogue’s Editor in Chief while at the Goya Studios event. “I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”