Superstar Latina Rosario Dawson is ready for her potential role as First Lady of the United States if her boyfriend and presidential candidate, Cory Booker, were to win.

As First Lady, you are expected to pick a cause that is dear to your heart and seek to bring about initiatives to help promote awareness on the subject in order to help make substantial change (First Lady Michelle Obama tackled childhood obesity).

While out at the A Night To End Youth Homelessness event, the actress-activist shared with InStyle that if she were to become First Lady her platform would be that of youth homelessness.

©GettyImages

The Zombieland: Double Tap actress shared, "The growing homeless youth crisis is happening in Atlanta, in New Mexico where I just was, and here in California. These bloating situations are not just happening all across these cities but all across this nation, and this planet, and it’s only going to continue to get worse. We need to have a plan."