The relationship between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson seemingly has everything: fame, fortune, romance, passion and a strong air of mystery! According to sources, the couple has ended their relationship, however there are still many that claim that all is well between the two stars.

Something that is fueling the rumored separation? How the two have changed their respective social media habits since they first began dating.



©@mileycyrus GALLERY Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's changed behavior is making fans believe that the two has separated

The Don’t Call Me Angel singer and her Summertime of Our Lives beau where in the constant habit of sharing images of one another (and together) on their personal pages — quickly making them one of the most talked about celebrity couples of 2019. This dynamic duo surprised everyone during Halloween 2019 when they shared a video together dressed as a rocker couple.

Some of their fans believe that the minimized frequency in their posting could be due to the fact that Miley is recovering from a very serious thoart surgery, forcing her to keep a low profile (which isn't normally her style). According to the Daily Mail, the singer is staying at her Tennesse ranch — where Cody is said to have visited her.