The nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards are in – and some of Latin music’s biggest artists snagged nominations in major categories. Fresh from her four wins at the Latin Grammy Awards, Rosalía landed a spot in the Best New Artist category. The Spanish songstress will face off against Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Tank and the Bangas, Yola and Black Pumas. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ single Señorita picked up a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group performance category. Camila, 22, and Shawn, 21, were both nominated in 2018.

©GettyImages Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes picked up their first joint Grammy nomination for their single Señoritan

Maluma has a lot to celebrate as he picked up his first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album with 11:11. The Colombian superstar recently expressed his frustrations after the album wasn’t selected for a Latin Grammy nomination. Joining the 25-year-old in the category are Luis Fonsi (Vida), Ricardo Montaner (Montaner), Alejandro Sanz (#ElDisco), Sebastian Yatra (Fantasia). Rosalía will have the chance to add to her collection of awards from the Recording Academy as she picked up her second nomination of the year for her debut album El Mal Querer for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.