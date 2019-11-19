Rosario Dawson on what she would support if she were to become First Lady

Superstar Latina Rosario Dawson is ready for her potential role as First Lady of the United States if her boyfriend and presidential candidate, Cory Booker, were to win.

As First Lady, you are expected to pick a cause that is dear to your heart and seek to bring about initiatives to help promote awareness on the subject in order to help make substantial change (First Lady Michelle Obama tackled childhood obesity).

While out at the A Night To End Youth Homelessness event, the actress-activist shared with InStyle that if she were to become First Lady her platform would be that of youth homelessness.

The pair met at a fundraiser in 2017, but Rosario was in a relationship at the time

MORE: Rosario Dawson is in First Lady mode as she attends her first debate with Cory Booker

The Zombieland: Double Tap actress shared, "The growing homeless youth crisis is happening in Atlanta, in New Mexico where I just was, and here in California. These bloating situations are not just happening all across these cities but all across this nation, and this planet, and it’s only going to continue to get worse. We need to have a plan."

Loading the player...

MORE: Modern First Family: Rosario Dawson's daughter Lola could be the next first daughter

The actress also added that "We have more animal shelters than we have human shelters," based on a study Chapin Hill, a research center at the University of Chicago. The actress feels that it is a "totally resolvable issue" and one that she is fully devoted to.

"This has always been a really critical one for me, because I grew up in a squat on the Lower East Side. Without housing, you don’t have access to shelter, safety, rest or protection," shared the Jane the Virgin actress.

Rosario continued, "You don't have that foundation. Just thinking about not being able to sleep, night after night after night, with worry, anxiety and stress … how are you supposed to pick yourself up after that?"