J Balvin gifts Justin Bieber with massive diamond ring

Hailey Baldwin isn’t the only person blessing Justin Bieber with jewelry! Justin took to his social media stories to showcase his massive new gift from J Balvin. In the picture, the Sorry singer rests his hand on a marble top letting the silver diamond take center stage. With a series of gifs, the 25-year-old wrote a message to the Colombian superstar that read: “JB Thank you! 4 the [ring gif].” In addition to the massive bling, Justin rocks his 18k gold Tiffany & Co. wedding band and his Audemars Piguet watch. Justin’s latest bling comes as fans of both of the artists started speculating a new collaboration.

Justin, 25, and J Balvin, 34, previously worked together in 2015 for the Sorry (Latino Remix). With rumors of the Canadian superstar being in the studio and the Grammy-nominated Oasis singer at the top of his game, another song together wouldn’t be a surprise. Both musicians also have another musical connection. Their manager, Scooter Braun. It was fashion and life that originally brought the entertainers together for the remix.

J Balvin opened up about meeting the pop star ahead of working together. It all started with the Mi Gente singer complimenting Justin’s sneakers. “I was like ‘I love your kicks,’ and he was like 'I like your jacket too,” he shared with Hot 97 about their encounter. “It was a good vibe. I have respect for everybody, so we were talking about life, fashion and two months later he was like 'why don’t you do the remix?’”

He continued: “It was something real and organic. It was all about good energy and good vibes.” Music from the men can come sooner rather than later. In October, the Boyfriend singer took to his social media to promise that if his post got 20 million likes, he would release an album before Christmas. Since, the singer has hit the halfway mark. There’s still time left.