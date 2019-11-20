Who is Alia Shawkat – that actress being linked to Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is living the single life since his split from wife Angelina Jolie. The 55-year-old actor has recently been spending time with actress Alia Shawkat. The pair haven’t put on any PDA, but their multiple outings have drawn attention to their friendship. Over the weekend, the 30-year-old actress and the Ad Astra star visited an art exhibit. The trip was very lowkey, until a photo of the pair surfaced online. After their outing, Brad and Alia dined at a restaurant close by.

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat have recently been spotted spending time with each other

A fan semi-respected the pair’s privacy, by only snapping a picture of their meal. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and the actress were snapped in a photo together. After the performance of Mike Birbiglia’s one man show, the comedian shared a photo with a few lucky guests. “These lucky audience members got to take a photo with me. Anything can happen in Los Angeles.” In the photo, Mike holds the camera while his guests crowd around him.

Alia has made a name for herself in Hollywood. The California native got her break on the series Arrested Development in 2003, where she was a regular cast member for the entire run of the show. Following her success, Alia starred in Whip It, Transparent and has made appearances on a host of other comedy and drama series. In addition to acting, Alia is an artist who often shares her work and other’s on Instagram. She also moonlights as a jazz singer.

Alia is an actress, singer and artist from California

The status of Alia’s relationship with Brad is TBD at the moment. Earlier this year, Brad discussed focusing on his work and using his personal experiences for performance. “How you become more aware of time, and you've had more experience, good and bad, with people. And your own wins and losses—the older you get, they don't seem like so much of a win or so much of a loss,” he told GQ. "Who you spend your time with, how you spend time—it has just become much more important to me."