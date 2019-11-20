Maluma, Camila Cabello and Bad Bunny bring Latin power to the 2020 Grammys

The nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards are in – and some of Latin music’s biggest artist snagged nominations in major categories. Fresh from her four wins at the Latin Grammy Awards, Rosalía landed a spot in the Best New Artist category. The Spanish songstress will face off against Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Tank and the Bangas, Yola and Black Pumas. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ single Señorita picked up a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group performance category. Camila, 22, and Shawn, 21, were both nominated in 2018.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes picked up their first joint Grammy nomination for their single Señorita

Maluma has a lot to celebrate as he picked up a nomination for Best Latin Pop Album with 11:11. The Colombian superstar recently expressed his frustrations after the album wasn’t selected for a Latin Grammy nomination. Joining the 25-year-old in the category are Luis Fonsi (Vida), Ricardo Montaner (Montaner), Alejandro Sanz (#ElDisco), Sebastian Yatra (Fantasia). Rosalía will have the chance to add to her collection of awards from the Recording Academy as she picked up her second nomination of the year for her debut album El Mal Querer for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.

Fellow Latin Grammy winner, Bad Bunny is nominated twice in the category. The Puerto Rican rapper will have the chance to win with his solo album X 100Pre and joint album Oasis with J Balvin. Marc Anthony, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio, Vicente García, Juan Luis Guerra, and Aymée are nominated in the Best Tropical Latin Album category. Music’s biggest night is full of fresh faces. This year, three of the biggest new artist of the year are leading the pack.

Maluma's album 11:11 picked up a nomination after being snubbed by the Latin Grammys

Lizzo, stuns with eight. Followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X who each earned six. Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O’Connell have five. Details such has performers and presenters have yet to be announced. If they are are big as the nominees, the show is sure to be a hit. Alicia Keys will return to host the show which will air live on CBS January 26 at 7pm.