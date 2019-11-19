John Leguizamo is a father of two (though his kids are now grown), but it’s his latest role as a smokejumper turned babysitter in Playing with Fire that gave him a run for his money. Alongside John Cena and Keegan Michael Key, the trio end up caring for three kids—ages 16, 10 and 4 – after their parents go missing in a wildfire. “It takes three guys to be one good mom is really what it is,” the Golden Globe winner tells HOLA! USA. “I love the plot.”

©Custom Playing with Fire has a star-studded cast

The movie by Paramount Pictures has all the elements – comedy layered with a serious undertone that is most definitely a ‘feel good’ film for the family. “We had consultants and experts on the movie set who tried to make us look as real as possible, even though it's a comedy,” he shares. “We still wanted it to look authentic and respect [firefighters] because they're the biggest heroes in our country right now.”

Like the movie, the Colombian-born star, who plays a former convict turned firefighter, is equal parts funny as he is serious. Keep reading below for the film’s other important message, to see how the Latin History for Morons’ actor is turning ‘growing up super poor into a superpower,’ and what he is thankful for as we approach Thanksgiving.

©GettyImages John has two kids, Luca and Allegra, with wife Justine Maurer

HOLA! USA: The movie is about these tough firefighters who end up babysitting. Your kids are older, but did you quickly fall back into that parenting mode?

John Leguizamo: “I mean they were so cute, and they were so talented and professional. It was easy. I mean, I enjoyed the kids a lot. Obviously I spent more time with Christian [Convery] who's so talented and such a great sport.”

Also your character, Rodrigo, is a convict turned firefighter. It's important to show that once you get out of jail you deserve a second chance…

“I love that message because you know, I work with GOSO, Get Out and Stay Out in New York City. I mean, the programs work. People want to change their lives and make amends and have remorse. To respect that is a beautiful, beautiful thing.”