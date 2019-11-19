Coming from the Kardashian-West family, it was only natural that Kim and Kanye's children would have a great sense of style, they've learned it from the crib! Six-year-old North, in particular, is a little influencer who has already appeared on magazine covers, styled her own outfits (remember the family trip to Japan?) and generally showcased the latest fashion trends. And that's exactly what she did on November 17. Holding hands with her super famous mom, the little one attended the televangelist Joel Olsteen's morning service in Houston wearing and original karate-inspired white outfit... and a nose ring!

©Grosby No makeup? No problem. North has found a new way to showcase her fashion sense

North smiled happily as she showed off the fake gold accessory, which she combined with a cute heart-shaped pendant and necklace, rings and earrings. Kim was chic in a dark green pantsuit, a semi updo, and silver high-heeled slingbacks by Manolo Blahnik. Like mother, like daughter! It's not the first time we have seen North with the trendy nose ring, she sported it at Kim's grandmother MJ's 85th birthday back in July, but bearing in mind Kanye West has decided to be more strict with their children regarding some lifestyle issues, fans may not have expected to see it again.